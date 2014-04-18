Here's How Much Money Sportscaster Jim Rome Is Still Making For A 40-Second Cameo In 'Space Jam'

“Space Jam” came out almost 20 years ago, but that hasn’t stopped sportscaster Jim Rome from receiving checks from the Michael Jordan/Looney Tunes film.
But just how much money is Rome rolling in from his 40-second performance? A hefty $US6.38.
In Rome’s brief scene, Michael Jordan watches the sportscaster tear apart his skills.
“Baseball bat? Get this guy a tennis racket,” Rome quips in the short scene found below.
