There's Going To Be A 'Space Jam' Sequel

“Space Jam 2” is happening.

Deadline reports Warner Bros. has signed off on a sequel to the 1996 live-action, animated comedy.

Broadcasting veteran Dick Ebersol‘s sons have come on board to develop the sequel to 1996 animated/live-action hit Space Jam as a starring vehicle for [LeBron] James, the studio confirmed.

Deadline originally reported LeBron James would be in the sequel.

However, ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst soon reported that “LeBron sources” said he wasn’t working on any such movie.

Well it was fun while it lasted. LeBron sources refute Deadline report, there’s no Space Jam 2 or Warner Bros. project in works

— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 22, 2014

Last August James tweeted he’d love to star in a followup film.

Bummer.

Critics can hate on the movie all they want (it has a 35% on Rotten Tomatoes), but at the end of the day, the film made more than $230 million worldwide.

According to Deadline, broadcasting veteran Dick Ebersol’s two sons, Charlie and Willie Ebersol, will be developing the film.

Between the two, Charlie has served as executive producer on a few television series including reality shows “Race to the Scene” (REELZChannel) and “The Great Escape” (TNT).

At the least, we hope Bill Murray gets a cameo.

