A 'Space Jam' sequel is coming next summer with LeBron James and Bugs Bunny and we finally know the name

Kirsten Acuna
  • Everybody get up it’s time to slam now. LeBron James surprised fans Thursday by revealing the name of the anticipated “Space Jam” sequel.
  • It will be called “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
  • The Los Angeles Lakers’ player previously teased his role in the sequel to Business Insider in 2016.
  • “We don’t want to rush it. We don’t want to do something that’s not authentic to the ‘Space Jam’ brand,” James told Alyson Shontell at the time.
  • The original 1996 movie showed Michael Jordan team up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes in a basketball match against the aliens of Moron Mountain.
  • This time around, James is expected to team up with Bugs and the gang. It’s unclear if they will be going up against the Monstars again.
  • In addition to the title reveal, the official “Space Jam” Twitter account revealed the movie’s logo. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is expected to be in theatres on July 16, 2021.
Here’s the official logo for the movie:

Space jam logoWarner Bros.What do you think of the title of the film?

