A 'Space Jam' sequel is coming next summer with LeBron James and Bugs Bunny and we finally know the name

Everybody get up it’s time to slam now. LeBron James surprised fans Thursday by revealing the name of the anticipated “Space Jam” sequel.

It will be called “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers’ player previously teased his role in the sequel to Business Insider in 2016.

“We don’t want to rush it. We don’t want to do something that’s not authentic to the ‘Space Jam’ brand,” James told Alyson Shontell at the time.

The original 1996 movie showed Michael Jordan team up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes in a basketball match against the aliens of Moron Mountain.

This time around, James is expected to team up with Bugs and the gang. It’s unclear if they will be going up against the Monstars again.

In addition to the title reveal, the official “Space Jam” Twitter account revealed the movie’s logo. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is expected to be in theatres on July 16, 2021.

Here’s the official logo for the movie:

Warner Bros. What do you think of the title of the film?

