This Fake Documentary On 'Space Jam' Is Perfect

Yahoo! Sports put together a fake documentary on the climactic game from Michael Jordan’s “Space Jam” made in the style of ESPN’s great series, “30 for 30.”

The mockumentary, “30 for 30: The Space Jam Game” is a must-see for anybody that subjected themselves to the Looney Tunes movie.

Even if you never saw the original, the video is still funny and will be easy to follow along…

