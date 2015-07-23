The rumour that there's going to be a 'Space Jam 2' with LeBron James just got a big boost

SpringHill Entertainment, the production company owned by LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, has entered into a parternship with Warner Bros., the Wall Street Journal reports

It’s an intriguing move that advances LeBron’s plan to build an entertainment business. It also comes a week after “Trainwreck” —  the Amy Schumer movie in which LeBron co-starred and drew positive reviews —  made an impressive $US30 million at the box office.

But for a lot of people born sometime between 1980 and 1990, this is a big deal for one reason: Space Jam 2.

In 2012 LeBron tweeted at a fan saying he wanted to make a sequel to the 1996 classic — which stars Michael Jordan and tells the story of a team of Warner Bros. characters who have to save themselves from enslavement by beating a team of monsters that have recently stolen the powers of NBA players.

That sounded like wishful thinking at the time, but in the years since, “Space Jam 2” has seemingly come closer and closer to reality. In 2014 Deadline reported that a LeBron-starring sequel was in the works, though LeBron denied it:

There’s still an IMBD page for it though, for whatever that’s worth. 

Space jam 2IMBD

Since Warner Bros. owns “Space Jam,” the SpringHill partnership has reignited the rumours. ESPN’s best LeBron reporter Brian Windhorst says Hollywood execs want to do the movie:

In addition, Warner Bros. has filed for new Space Jam trademarks:

The original Space Jam made $US90 million at the box office. It’s still the highest grossing basketball movie ever.

