The rumour that there's going to be a 'Space Jam 2' with LeBron James just got a big boost

SpringHill Entertainment, the production company owned by LeBron James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, has entered into a parternship with Warner Bros., the Wall Street Journal reports.

It’s an intriguing move that advances LeBron’s plan to build an entertainment business. It also comes a week after “Trainwreck” — the Amy Schumer movie in which LeBron co-starred and drew positive reviews — made an impressive $US30 million at the box office.

But for a lot of people born sometime between 1980 and 1990, this is a big deal for one reason: Space Jam 2.

In 2012 LeBron tweeted at a fan saying he wanted to make a sequel to the 1996 classic — which stars Michael Jordan and tells the story of a team of Warner Bros. characters who have to save themselves from enslavement by beating a team of monsters that have recently stolen the powers of NBA players.

RT @Parletoo: @KingJames do you love space Jam ?(I love that movie. Wish I could do Space Jam 2!)

— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2012

That sounded like wishful thinking at the time, but in the years since, “Space Jam 2” has seemingly come closer and closer to reality. In 2014 Deadline reported that a LeBron-starring sequel was in the works, though LeBron denied it:

Well it was fun while it lasted. LeBron sources refute Deadline report, there’s no Space Jam 2 or Warner Bros. project in works

— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 22, 2014

There’s still an IMBD page for it though, for whatever that’s worth.

Since Warner Bros. owns “Space Jam,” the SpringHill partnership has reignited the rumours. ESPN’s best LeBron reporter Brian Windhorst says Hollywood execs want to do the movie:

Warner Bros. owns rights to Space Jam. There’s been attempts by production companies to get LeBron to star in a reboot in recent years

— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 22, 2015

In addition, Warner Bros. has filed for new Space Jam trademarks:

Warner Bros. filed new trademarks for “Space Jam” last month. Today announced deal with LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/WaZ33sXCsY

— Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) July 22, 2015

The original Space Jam made $US90 million at the box office. It’s still the highest grossing basketball movie ever.

