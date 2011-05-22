Those persistent alien beings from Space Invaders have finally abandoned the confines of their video game quarters, setting their crab-like eyes on the destruction of Earth. And it’s up to one man to save the fate of human kind as we know it—Jeremiah Warren. Equipped with his trusty Atari CX-40 joystick, the lonesome saviour battles the descending alien invaders, destroying them one by one with his laser cannon, right from his own bedroom window. See the battle below.



The filming took about three hours, with the tedious 8-bit graphics most likely done in After Effects. Aside from the obvious inspiration from the world’s most top-rated arcade game, Space Invaders, it feels similar to some past pixelated alien invasions seen in Patrick Jean’s Pixels and Röyksopp’s “Happy Up Here” music video.

Via Space Invaders Transcend 8-Bit World to Attack Planet Earth on WonderHowTo.

