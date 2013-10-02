Here's Yet Another Video Of Apple's 'Space Grey' IPad 5 Caught In The Wild

We’ve seen a few leaks of a grey iPad 5 shell, but here’s a new one that gives us a closer look. It comes to us from Cult of Mac.

With this (just like the others), the aesthetic seems to be that of a super-sized iPad Mini. The bezel is far smaller here; the display that nearly runs edge to edge.

There haven’t been any especially jaw-dropping iPad 5 leaks yet, but the repeated appearance of these space grey shells makes it seem like a pretty credible thing to look for in the tablet-to-come.

Here’s your hands-on video with the shells:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

