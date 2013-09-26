Leaked Photos Show Apple's Next IPad In A 'Space Grey' Colour, Just Like The IPhone 5S

We already knew that Apple was toying with colour for the next generation of iPad Mini, and now it appears that the full-size tablets will also be offered in a colour called “Space Grey.” That’s also one of the new colour options for the iPhone 5S.

9to5Mac got its hands on some great leaked photos, three of which appear below. You can click on them to get a closer look.

Apple will likely announce its new iPads in October.

(Many more pictures can be found at 9to5Mac, of course.)

