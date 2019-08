The European Space Agency has launched Pathfinder LISA on a mission to test Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity.

The space agency hopes the mission will unlock the secrets of gravity and set the pace for future space exploration.

Produced by Lamar Salter



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.