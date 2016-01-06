Apple just leaked a super-sleek new Apple Watch band

It looks like Apple has accidentally leaked a new band for the Apple Watch.

A black Milanese Loop strap has appeared on the Czech Republic Apple Store, with no price listed. (We first saw it over on 9to5Mac.)

The lack of an option to buy the strap — along with the fact it is missing from a list of straps of the Czech Apple Store available now — suggests it may be launching at some point in the future, and the page was inadvertently set live early.

Here it is from another angle:

The regular Milanese Loop strap sells for $149 in the US, and £129 in Britain.

Business Insider has reached out to Apple for comment, and will update this story when it responds.

