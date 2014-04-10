Some Of The Most Treasured Artifacts From America's Space Race Sold For Thousands At Auction

NEW YORK (AP) — An Apollo 11 lunar surface checklist sheet was among the coveted items sold at a New York City auction of space exploration artifacts.

The checklist contained annotations by astronaut Buzz Aldrin while he was on the moon. It sold at Bonhams on Tuesday for more than $US68,000. It had a pre-sale estimate of $US35,000 to $US45,000.

Other highlights included a six inch cloth emblem depicting an eagle landing on the moon. Bonhams said The Apollo 11 emblem did not travel with the crew during the mission but was signed by Aldrin, Armstrong and Michael Collins. It sold for over $US62,000.

A U.S. flag carried by Aldrin on Apollo 11 fetched $US47,500, double its pre-sale estimate, and a Mercury era spacesuit garnered over $US43,000, more than five times its presale estimate.

