The SPAC boom is dying down as post-merger companies flounder. These are the 10 worst-performing SPACs of the past year.

The SPAC boom over the past year is beginning to deflate, as issuances slow down and investors sell-out of post-merged companies that are well below their $10 IPO price.

The Defiance Next Gen SPAK ETF is down more than 22% year-to-date, and down more than 37% from its mid-February high. High profile SPAC names like 23andME, Blade Air Mobility, and MetroMilehave plunged at least 25% from their $10 IPO Prices.

The broad decline in the stock prices of companies that went public via SPAC is partly due to poor fundamentals, with some being pre-revenue companies, and most not yet profitable. As these companies first quarterly earnings report as a public company begin to trickle in, investors are heading for the exits.

This trend could continue and ultimately spill over into SPAC listings that have not yet completed a merger, as they trade closer to the $10 IPO price.

That’s because the often 2-year deadline for hundreds of SPACs to complete a deal is not far away as management teams scramble to find a deal. Those deals will likely be of sub-par quality given the many hundreds of SPACs that are desperate to get a deal done and get paid before they have to return the funds raised to investors.

10. UpHealth

Ticker: UPH

Market Value: $601.2 million

% Below $10 IPO Price: -42%

9. Romeo Power

Ticker: RMO

Market Value: $655.9 million

% Below $10 IPO Price: -52%

8. Metromile

Ticker: MILE

Market Value: $538 million

% Below $10 IPO Price: -56%

7. View

Ticker: VIEW

Market Value: $993.6 million

% Below $10 IPO Price: -58%

6. Play Studios

Ticker: MYPS

Market Value: $598.7 million

% Below $10 IPO Price: -58%

5. ATI Physical Therapy

Ticker: ATIP

Market Value: $869.1 million

% Below $10 IPO Price: -60%

4. CarLotz

Ticker: LOTZ

Market Value: $479.2 million

% Below $10 IPO Price: -61%

3. Gemini Therapeutics

Ticker: GMTX

Market Value: $155.4 million

% Below $10 IPO Price: -63%

2. SOC Telemed

Ticker: TLMD

Market Value: $382.2 million

% Below $10 IPO Price: -74%

1. UCommune International

Ticker: UK

Market Value: $90.8 million

% Below $10 IPO Price: -90%