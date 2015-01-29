Here's What It's Like To Get A Snail Facial In Thailand

A new facial spa treatment in Thailand uses snails because of perceived benefits.

A snail’s 14,000 microscopic teeth produce a slight, reportedly “not unpleasant” scratching when it crawls on the surface of your face. Dermatologist Dr. Dissapong Panithaporn says that snail slime can have a limited, positive effect on the skin.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

