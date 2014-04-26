Everyone Should Be Thrilled About The Incredible Spa That's Opening In Manhattan

In the city that never sleeps there lies a magical place filled with pools and bubble jets and smoothies.

It’s called Spa Castle, and it’s a mecca of resort-like accommodations built for the masses. Modelled after popular and traditional Asian saunas and luxurious European spas, this holy land has only one drawback: The pilgrimage to get to its Queens location deters many who wish to visit.

Now it’s opening in the middle of Manhattan.

Here’s why Spa Castle is awesome.

You don’t have to get on a plane to feel like you’re relaxing somewhere far away. In fact, even the air is different. Multiple purified air dispensers, which distribute filtered oxygen-enriched air, are installed throughout the spa.

When you go to Spa Castle, you’re given a wrist watch, which will be used throughout your visit. It will open your personal locker and create a running tab for any services or purchases made throughout your visit.

Cleanliness is also a number one priority. Each guest must shower using the Spa Castle facilities before entering the saunas and pools.

Then you can go to town on all of the exciting rooms and pools within the facility.

There are tons of theme rooms. According to the Spa Castle site, “each room offers specific healing affects. The lining of each room is made from natural and authentic components, each organically beneficial to the body.”

This is the Gold Room, which is lined with plates made of real gold. Today, gold is found to comfort sore limbs and assist in reaching the perfect balance in your mind, body and soul.

This is the Himalayan Salt Room. The calcium, sodium, magnesium, carbon, and manganese found in the blocks of salt helps relieve allergies and asthma, softens the skin, and reduces signs of ageing.

This room focuses on the use of Colour Therapy to balance “energy” within the mind, body and soul.

While heaters convert infrared light into heat, which is absorbed through the skin, stimulating blood circulation.

Behold, the Jade sauna:

The Loess Soil Sauna room provides a unique meditative environment.

Don’t forget the Ice Room!

The pools are gorgeous:

Spa Castle is very kid-friendly:

There’s a waterfall room:

And plenty of places to eat and drink:

Or just hang out:

You can learn more about Spa Castle, and its new location in Manhattan, here.

