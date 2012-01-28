On Monday, All Eyes Will Be On The Shanghai Composite

As we posted yesterday, the S&P500 appears to be working off an overbought condition by trading in a relatively tight range between 1306 and 1333. A break of 1306 could take the index back to 1277, which is key support. The S&P500 is up 4.67 per cent year-to-date.



Monday will interesting as the Shanghai Composite begins trading after a week holiday celebrating the Year of the Dragon. The Hang Seng was up 1.95% for the shortened week after traders returned on Thursday. Can the Shanghai break out of its downward channel?

We added to some Korea, EWY, over the weekend as a beta play in the event that it does. Stay tuned.

