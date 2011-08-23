S&P500's Fork In The Road: 2008 Or 2010?

“When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” – Yogi Berra



Lot’s of chatter out there about the 2008 and 2010 analogue for the S&P500 so we constructed a tracking chart for you.

Note the index is right at the return of the 2008 analogue and faces similar events, which caused a nonstop year-end rally in 2010 and swan dive in 2008.

As all eyes are on Bernanke looking for clues of a new round a quonto we’ll be more focused on Trichet. The future of Europe and the global banking system is highly dependent on his policies over the next few months. Stay tuned.

Read more posts on Global Macro Monitor »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.