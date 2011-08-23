S&P500's Fork In The Road: 2008 Or 2010?

“When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”Yogi Berra

Lot’s of chatter out there about the 2008 and 2010 analogue for the S&P500 so we constructed a tracking chart for you.  

Note the index is right at the return of the 2008 analogue and faces similar events, which caused a nonstop year-end rally in 2010 and swan dive in 2008.

As all eyes are on Bernanke looking for clues of a new round a quonto we’ll be more focused on Trichet.  The future of Europe and the global banking system is highly dependent on his policies over the next few months.    Stay tuned.

