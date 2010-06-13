This Is The Only Question Investors Need To Be Asking Themselves Right Now

We pulled this chart from a strategy piece by Citi’s Tobias Levkovich. It shows the movement of the stock market (red) relative to the S&P 500’s quarterly operating earnings (blue).



It’s a nice reminder that earnings ultimately decide the direction for stocks in the long-term. Note how the stock market has fallen lately despite rising earnings (of course, as the chart also shows, the market is a leading indicator, so perhaps we’ll see a downturn in earnings in future quarters…)

While there’s been substantial earnings volatility recently, mostly due to financial companies, the key question long-term investors should be asking themselves is this — Will S&P 500 earnings be higher or lower in 10 years?

If your answer is yes, then the stock market is cheap. If your answer is no, then it’s not.

There are thousands of positive and negative arguments out there, but investors should always appraise them within the framework of long-term earnings. Ultimately, any bullish or bearish argument must commit itself to a forecast of higher (bulls) or lower (bears) earnings in 10 years.

(Chart via Citi, Monday Morning Musings, Tobias Levkovich, 11 June 2010)

