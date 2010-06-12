Bored With Today's Market? Check Out Where The Action Is On The S&P 500

Vince Veneziani

Sick of today’s whipsawing market? Here’s the biggest gainers and losers in the S&P 500:

Biggest Gainers:

  • Motorola Inc (MOT): $7.12  +4.09%
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC): $40.75 / +4.09%
  • National Semiconductor Corp (NSM): $13.99 / 3.44%
  • International Paper Co (IP): $23.78 / +3.30%
  • IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE): $122.50 / +2.97%

Biggest Losers:

  • PulteGroup Inc (PHM): $9.45 / -3.22%
  • Regions Financial Corp (RF): $6.93 / -3.21%
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): $17.56 / -2.77%
  • Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB): $46.85 / -2.68%
  • Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): $27.39 / -2.63%
GF NOON June11th

Photo: Google Finance

Now check out today’s top 10 trades >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.