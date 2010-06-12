Bored With Today's Market? Check Out Where The Action Is On The S&P 500

Sick of today’s whipsawing market? Here’s the biggest gainers and losers in the S&P 500:
Biggest Gainers:
- Motorola Inc (MOT): $7.12 +4.09%
- Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC): $40.75 / +4.09%
- National Semiconductor Corp (NSM): $13.99 / 3.44%
- International Paper Co (IP): $23.78 / +3.30%
- IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE): $122.50 / +2.97%
Biggest Losers:
- PulteGroup Inc (PHM): $9.45 / -3.22%
- Regions Financial Corp (RF): $6.93 / -3.21%
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): $17.56 / -2.77%
- Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB): $46.85 / -2.68%
- Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): $27.39 / -2.63%
