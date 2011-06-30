S&P Will Slash America From AAA To D If The Treasury Misses A Payment

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Say it to yourself: A default is a default is a default.There’s no such thing as a “technical default” whereby the US can miss a debt payment, but somehow not have the status of a country that defaulted, with no ramifications.



If the US does miss a coupon payment, the AAA rating is toast, and the country will be rated D.

That’s what S&P will do, according to Reuters, in such an extreme event.

The ratings agency’s managing director John Chambers made that clear in an interview with Reuters.

This should silence the folks who are citing Stan Druckenmiller (and others) who think a default wouldn’t be that big of deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.