Following the election in Japan, which saw a maintenance of the status quo, S&P came out with a warning that Japan’s credit quality was sinking.



Scary, right?

Nope. The Yen is at an all time high, and Japanese Government Bond yields are compressing. The 10-year is back down to 1.11.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.