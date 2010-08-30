If The US Is Japan, Stocks Are Poised For Another Sharp Leg Down

You can only take these “The US is Japan” comparisons so far, but supposing we’re willing to play this game, it really is remarkable how steadily the US market has tracked the Nikkei (when you match the peaks of the bubble).
Doug Short has updated his “Real” Mega Bears chart. Note that if we’re on the Japan path, we’re due for another big slide any moment now.
Photo: DShort.com
