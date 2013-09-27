Our Favourite Stock Market Indicator Continues To Be Beautiful

It’s time to update one of our favourite charts in the world.

It shows the S&P 500 (blue line) against initial jobless claims (red line). The jobless claims line is flipped over, so that improvement results in the line moving higher.

Today we got a fantastic jobless claims number, and the stock market remains close to its all-time high, although it did have a bit of a losing streak over the last week.

