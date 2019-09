Obama’s first shovel-ready project is digging himself out of a hole. The S&P 500 is down 2.7% since 12:01 ET, the moment Obama became President.



Meanwhile, the Dow is back below 8,000, so we can stop talking about whether or not that level offers some support.

