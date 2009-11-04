SP Trader's AMAZING Trades

Take a look at the chart below or click here to view it in full. These are supposedly all the trades that the SP Trader fund made in 2004, a year it had eye-popping returns of 153%.

Examine trade #1. On January 2nd, 2004, SP Trader begins a short position at 17:00 hours at a price of 1125. Immediately, at 17:00 hours still on January 2nd, 2004, they exit their short position and the price is now 1121 for a gain of 4 points. Odd, but OK. We’ll give SP Trader the benefit of the doubt.

But then on January 21st, 2004, the same thing happens again. Long two contracts at 1150 at 17:00 hours. Immediately, again at 17:00 hours, the price is now 1150.25 and they’ve exited their position.

Either SP Trader has some quick hands, is using high-frequency trading techniques, or there’s something going on here that we don’t understand at all. The time of entry and exit for every trade of 2004 is at 17:00. We just don’t understand. What exactly is SP Trader doing? Entertain us with your thoughts, please.



