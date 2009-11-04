Investors In Futures Fund Freaking Out Over Inability To Withdraw Money

HedgeFund.net is reporting that SP Trader, an investment futures growth fund, is dodging around its investors who want their money back. Some have receive partial capital back, while others haven’t seen a dime:



HedgeFund.net (via Take A Report): Investors who talked to HedgeFund.net said they put in close to $1 million in total in the fund.

When investor David Downey decided in May 2008 that he wanted to do other things with the $110,000 he invested, he says he received several e-mails from his SP Trader contact, Ben Weiss. Each time, he claims that Weiss gave him a date by which he could expect his money, but he tells HFN that he still has not received his money.

Another investor, Victor Liu, a retired chemist, says he gave SP Trader about $125,000 in 2006 and 2007. Like Downey, he asserts that he traded e-mails with Weiss for several months after he sent in his redemption notice. Read the whole thing >

The fund’s returns are here. Not surprisingly, they’re very smooth up and to the right.

Here are the numbers since 2000. By our count, they’ve had 8 down months total.

