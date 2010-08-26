S&P Threatens To Downgrade U.S. Debt If Congress Doesn't Fix The Horrendous Budget Deficit

S&P says that if the US doesn’t get its fiscal house in order, the agency will downgrade the country’s debt.



No, they didn’t put it quite that way. But in mealy-mouthed rating-agency-speak, this is the equivalent of sounding fire alarms and an air-raid siren.

Reuters:

The United States government needs to take steps to preserve its top AAA-rating, a Standard & Poor’s Ratings (S&P) official told Dow Jones newswire in an interview published on Thursday.

The measures taken in response to recommendations President Barack Obama’s commission on fiscal responsibility would be crucial in the view S&P takes on the U.S. credit rating, he said.

“It is very important for the credit standing of the United States that the Congress considers very carefully what the fiscal commission proposes,” John Chambers, chairman of S&P’s sovereign rating committee, was quoted as saying.

“It is very important for Congress to take the required steps.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.