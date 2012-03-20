This Is Looking Like One Of The Greatest Years In Stock Market History

Today two more investors came out and compared the market right now to the market in 2011.



John Hussman made a technical case that this was like Spring 2011 all over again, and that stocks were due to dive.

Jeff Saut made a fundamental argument.

But the last time we started a year with this kind of consistent strength was 1995, and we’re crushing that year.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg

And that year ended up being epic, with the S&P gaining nearly 35%.

In fact, our trajectory right now looks really similar as you can see on the chart below.

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider, Data: Bloomberg

