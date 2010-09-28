S&P Puts MONSTER Price Tag On Anglo Irish Bailout, Spreads Widen To New Record, Stocks Tank

Good morning. Your day starts in Ireland, where S&P has come out and estimated that the ultimate price tag of bailing out Anglo Irish Bank could exceed 35 billion Euros.
Irish-German 10-year bond spreads have hit a record spread of 455, according to ForexLive.
The government has rushed out and said they won’t be defaulting. That never does much good.
Ireland’s ISEQ index is getting off to a very weak start.
