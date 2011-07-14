S&P PRIVATELY WARNING OF PRE-DEFAULT DOWNGRADE TO US RATING

Yesterday Moody’s came out with a warning on the US AAA rating, though it basically said that a failure to raise the debt ceiling by Aug 2 wouldn’t necessarily result in a downgrade. Any kind of “technical” default would certainly result in a downgrade.



But this is different.

According to Ben White at POLITICO, S&P is privately warning of a pre-default downgrade.

Even if Treasury avoids a technical default (continuing to make interest payments), the US rating could be toast. S&P’s John Chambers has met with top Senate Democrats and the Chamber of Commerce (presumably to get the business organisation to put pressure on lawmakers).

The clock ticks…

See also: Is this how the ratings agencies destroy the economy ?

