S&P Now Up For The Year!

Admit it, you, along with everyone else, were down on stocks to start the year. And if you’re like every one else, you probably have been waiting for this “sucker’s rally” to end, ever since it started in early March.



Good thing you probably didn’t listen to yourself and just sat there with your passively long position.

Despite plenty of glum news, the stock rally continued with an impressive move up today.

The S&P is now up for the year. The Dow finished over 8430 and generally the indices were up over 2%.

Crazy, 2009 is an up year through early May.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.