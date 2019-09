The S&P is near its highs of the day, with the closing bell 40 minutes away.



A couple observations: The euro is weak and nobody cares. As a matter of fact, the dollar is stronger against everyone today. Gold is up, but barely.

And risky stocks — consumer discretionary — are once again outperforming.

