For The Next Hour And A Half, Everyone In The Market Is Watching This Diagonal Line

From Eddy Elfenbein…



The whole world is watching the S&P’s “50-day moving average”, one of those “technical indicators that people worry about on the basis that if the market falls through it, stocks will really tank.

According to Eddy, the number to watch on the S&P is 1428.47. The market is just below that level right now.

Photo: Bloomberg, Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.