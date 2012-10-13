For The Next Hour And A Half, Everyone In The Market Is Watching This Diagonal Line

Joe Weisenthal

From Eddy Elfenbein

The whole world is watching the S&P’s “50-day moving average”, one of those “technical indicators that people worry about on the basis that if the market falls through it, stocks will really tank.

According to Eddy, the number to watch on the S&P is 1428.47. The market is just below that level right now.

Photo: Bloomberg, Business Insider

