S&P Lowers Outlook On Citi, BofA Over Concerns The Government Is Removing Support

Standard & Poors just downgraded its outlook on Bank of America and Citigroup amid growing concerns that the U.S. government is looking to disassemble big banks to prevent systemic risk.



Why? For one thing the government is eager to reduce systemic risk, and that may involve breaking up major banks. At the same time. More generally, support systems are being unwound and that once again raises concerns for the behemoth.

