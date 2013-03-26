Eurozone Economy Now Expected To Sink Even Deeper Into Recession

When it comes to crises, growth heals all.



Growth helps banks avoid losses. It brings much-needed tax revenue to governments. And it makes politics easier, as fringe candidates don’t do as well.

Unfortunately, Europe is getting the opposite of that.

*S&P SEES EUROZONE GDP DECLINING 0.5% IN ’13, HAD SEEN DOWN 0.1% — Owen Callan (@OwenCallan) March 26, 2013

This trend of sinking is showing no signs of abating.

Data from across the Eurozone (including Germany) has been surprisingly bad lately.

With no end in sight, and no real action being taken to address the growth problem, crises will keep popping up.

