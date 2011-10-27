S&P Is Back, Warning About What Will Happen If The US Doesn't Reach A Deficit Deal

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Last week BofA raised eyebrows with its prediction that another downgrade in the US could come in a matter of weeks if the US debt super-committee doesn’t come to a good solution on reducing the US deficit.Well, it sounds like S&P is paying close attention.



According to Bloomberg’s Lizzie O’Leary, S&P chairman John Chambers is out warning that a failure to get a debt deal WOULD hurt the US.

He doesn’t specifically say anything about a ratings action, but the pressure is clearly amped up: No deal, and we might see another downgrade.

