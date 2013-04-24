Apple Now Has The Same Credit Rating As The US Government

Apple today announced that it would be issuing bonds in order to pay for its new shareholder dividend and share buyback program.



Credit rating agency Standard & Poors gave the new Apple bonds a ‘AA+’ rating, outlook stable.

That’s the same rating S&P has on U.S. government debt, which it downgraded from AAA in July 2011.

In other words, not a bad first foray into the credit markets for Apple.

