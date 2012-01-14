S&P Upgrades Germany's Outlook To 'Stable' From 'Negative'

Sam Ro
UPDATE
Earlier our headline noted that Slovakia’s outlook was upgraded to ‘Stable’ from ‘Negative.’  To clarify, Slovakia was downgraded to A/Stable from A+/Negative.

ORIGINAL
S&P’s ratings actions are finally out.

They downgraded 9 countries.

Germany and Slovakia saw their its ratings untouched.  However, Germany’s outlook was raised to AAA/Stable from AAA/Negative.  Slovakia was raised to A/Stable.

