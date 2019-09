What a difference less than a day makes.



The S&P futures just took a monster spike up, and are now less than 10 points away from the yearly high again, potentially erasing all of the China/Europe/whatever-induced November selloff. Remarkable.

(Bear in mind that the high for the actual index is 1219.80.)

