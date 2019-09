Here’s an interesting chart for the chartists by chart guru Robert Sluymer, RBC Capital’s top technical analyst.



“The S&P futures have reacted almost “too perfectly” to key technical levels,” said Sluymer pointing to some recent moves.

For what it’s worth, check it out.

RBC Capital Markets

