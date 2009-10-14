S&P Futures, China, Gold, And Oil All Surging (And The Dollar's Getting Hammered)

It looks like it’s going to be another one of these days. Following Intel’s (INTC) announcement, in which they ripped the cover off the ball, everything that’s not a green-coloured US bill is surging.



Gold rose to $1070! The S&P 500 futures are up over 1%, and oil gained 1.3%. And, meanwhile, the Dollar Index hit lots not seen since last August.

There was other good news besides Intel. Chinese exports fell just 15%, which was less than analysts had expected and the smallest drop in 11 months. And in the UK, the rise in jobless claims was the smallest in a year, again, less than analysts had anticipated.

