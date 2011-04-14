S&P Futures and Their Duration Above the Upper Bollinger Band

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Back in January, Jack aka Starman proposed a study on the duration of the S&P futures above the upper bollinger band on the 60 min. This morning the ES was trading above the upper bollinger band for nearly four hours:

Working with only a small dataset dating back to 9/8/2010, the average duration outside the upper bollinger band is 3.4 hours, the median is 2 hours. Below are some additional stats on the time spent above the upper band:

click Here for the full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/sp-futures-and-their-duration-above-the-upper-bollinger-band

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.