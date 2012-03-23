STAT OF THE DAY: Look How Much Slower Earnings Are Growing Once You Strip Out Apple

A couple of great stats just tweeted out by Eddy Elfenbein of Crossing Wall Street:



Once you remove $AAPL, the S&P 500’s year-over-year earnings growth drops from 7.8% to 2.7%. $$ — Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) March 23, 2012

In Q4, the tech sector’s earnings growth was 19.6%. Sans $AAPL, it was 3.3%. $$ — Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) March 23, 2012

