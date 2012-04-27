Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Just reported by Bloomberg…S&P DOWNGRADES SPAIN



Specifically: Spain’s short-term credit rating was cut from A-1 to A-2.

The regular credit rating was cut to BBB+ from A.

The outlook is negative.

It’s possible that this will inspire a few chuckles, given how far Spain has fallen.

Here’s the full text of the downgrade.

See also: 14 jaw-dropping facts about the Spanish economy >

We believe that the Kingdom of Spain’s budget trajectory will likely

deteriorate against a background of economic contraction in contrast with

our previous projections.

At the same time, we see an increasing likelihood that Spain’s government

will need to provide further fiscal support to the banking sector.

As a consequence, we believe there are heightened risks that Spain’s net

general government debt could rise further.

We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term sovereign credit

ratings on Spain to ‘BBB+/A-2’ from ‘A/A-1’.

The negative outlook on the long-term rating reflects our view of the

significant risks to Spain’s economic growth and budgetary performance,

and the impact we believe this will likely have on the sovereign’s

creditworthiness.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor’s) April 26, 2012–Standard & Poor’s Ratings

Services today said it lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on the

Kingdom of Spain to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A’. At the same time, we lowered the

short-term sovereign credit rating to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-1’. The outlook on the

long-term rating is negative.

Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Spain, as for all

European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) members, is ‘AAA’,

reflecting Standard & Poor’s view that the likelihood of the European Central

Bank (ECB) restricting non-sovereign access to foreign currency needed for

debt service of non-euro obligations is low. This reflects the full and open

access to foreign currency that holders of euro currently enjoy and which we

expect to remain the case in the foreseeable future.

The downgrade reflects our view of mounting risks to Spain’s net general

government debt as a share of GDP in light of the contracting economy, in

particular due to:

The deterioration in the budget deficit trajectory for 2011-2015, in

contrast with our previous projections, and

The increasing likelihood that the government will need to provide

further fiscal support to the banking sector.

Consequently, we think risks are rising to fiscal performance and flexibility,

and to the sovereign debt burden, particularly in light of the increased

contingent liabilities that could materialise on the government’s balance

sheet.

These concerns have led us to conclude a two notch downgrade is warranted in

accordance with our methodology (see “Sovereign Government Rating Methodology

And Assumptions,” June 30, 2011).

Under our revised base-case macroeconomic scenario, which we view as

consistent with the downgrade and the negative outlook, we have lowered our

forecast for GDP to contract in real terms by 1.5% in 2012 and 0.5% for 2013.

We had previously forecast real GDP growth of 0.3% in 2012 and 1% in 2013.

We believe that negative drags on GDP include:

Declining disposable incomes;

Private-sector deleveraging;

Implementation of the government’s front-loaded fiscal consolidation

plan; and

The uncertain outlook for external demand in many of Spain’s key trading

partners.

In our opinion, the Spanish economy is rebalancing, and the measures the

government has taken should facilitate this process. Spain’s current account

deficit (CAD) is on a narrowing trajectory, significantly supported by the

Spanish economy’s strong export performance, especially since 2009. The CAD

was 3.5% of GDP at year-end 2011, compared with 10.0% in 2007. Excluding the

income deficit, the current account is in balance. The income deficit, which

reflects net interest and dividend payments on Spain’s net liabilities to the

rest of the world, widened in 2011 on the back of increased external funding

costs. We expect the current account to broadly balance in 2013-2014, before

posting a higher surplus thereafter. In contrast to 2008-2010, the Bank of

Spain–through Target2 overdrafts with the ECB (exceeding €250 billion in

March 2012, from around €150 billion at the end of 2011)–has now become the

major source of financing Spain’s CAD. In our opinion, this reflects the

extent to which Spain’s commercial banking system has sharply increased its

dependency on official funding sources to a considerably higher level than we

anticipated in January, when we last revised our rating on Spain (see “Spain’s

Ratings Lowered To ‘A/A-1’; Outlook Negative,” Jan. 13, 2012).

Despite the unfavorable economic conditions, we believe that the new

government has been front-loading and implementing a comprehensive set of

structural reforms, which should support economic growth over the longer term.

In particular, authorities have implemented a comprehensive reform of the

Spanish labour market, which we believe could significantly reduce many of the

existing structural rigidities and improve the flexibility in wage setting.

Even if, in our opinion, the reform is unlikely to eliminate the structural

duality in the Spanish labour market, we believe it will ultimately benefit

employment growth once a sustainable recovery sets in. In the near term,

increased labour market flexibility is likely to accelerate the necessary wage

adjustment and reduce the pace of job-shedding. At the same time, we do not

believe the labour reform measures will create net employment in the near term.

As a consequence, the already high unemployment rate–especially among the

young–will likely worsen until a sustainable recovery sets in.

Financial sector reform, announced in February 2012, requires banks to

allocate additional loan loss provisions and raise capital buffers on exposure

to real estate developments and construction projects. We believe these

sectors will continue to be the main sources of asset quality deterioration.

The reform has also led to further banking sector consolidation. Recent

acquirers have benefited from asset protection schemes, with potential losses

covered by a partial (80%) guarantee provided by the Deposit Insurance Fund to

absorb future credit losses from the acquired banks’ legacy portfolios. We

estimate that the guarantees related to these schemes, combined with those

that will likely be provided in the upcoming sale of three entities currently

controlled by the Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria (FROB),

represent a contingent liability for the sovereign in the amount of about

3.75% of GDP. Combined with embedded risks in the rest of the banking sector,

public enterprises, and other state guarantees, we now estimate contingent

fiscal risks to the sovereign as moderate, as defined in our criteria (see “

Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions,” published June 30,

2011).

We believe the ECB’s recent long-term repurchase operations (LTROs) have

significantly reduced the risks the Spanish banking sector faced in

refinancing its medium-term external debt and its short-term interbank

liabilities maturing in the first half of 2012. The LTRO also helped banks to

finance their government debt portfolios cheaply. Nevertheless, we do not view

the provision of liquidity support by the monetary authorities as a substitute

for financial sector restructuring and economic rebalancing.

In our view, the strategy to manage the European sovereign debt crisis

continues to lack effectiveness. We think credit conditions, and hence the

economic outlook for Spain, could now deteriorate further than we anticipated

earlier this year unless offsetting eurozone policy measures are implemented

to support investor confidence and stabilise capital flows with the rest of

the world. Such measures at the eurozone level could include a greater pooling

of fiscal resources and obligations, possibly direct bank support mechanisms

to weaken the sovereign-bank links, and a consolidation of banking supervision

or a greater harmonization of labour and wage policies.

In light of the rapid rise in public debt since 2008, we expect the Spanish

government to implement a sustained budgetary consolidation effort–including

strengthening fiscal surveillance frameworks at the regional government

level–aimed at gradually reducing the government’s net financing needs.

Balancing this commitment to stabilizing public finances with policymakers’

clear interest in preventing an acceleration of the economic downturn will be

challenging in the absence of fiscal transfers from abroad, or private-sector

credit creation at home. At the same time, we believe front-loaded fiscal

austerity in Spain will likely exacerbate the numerous risks to growth over

the medium term, highlighting the importance of offsetting stimulus through

labour market and structural reforms.

Following budgetary slippage of 2.5% of GDP in 2011 beyond the 6.0% target,

the government has committed to a target of 5.3% of GDP in 2012 and 3.0% in

2013. In our opinion, these targets are currently unlikely to be met given the

economic and financial environment. We forecast a budget deficit of 6.2% of

GDP in 2012 and 4.8% in 2013 (our previous forecasts were 5.1% and 4.4%). We

also believe the delay to adopting the 2012 budget could reduce the

government’s capacity to prevent deviations from its budget plans.

Given the significant and regular budgetary slippages at the regional

level-–the main contributor to the deviations from the government’s

targets–the national government’s willingness to fully enforce its new budget

will likely be tested as we expect the regions to post a shortfall of around

0.4% of GDP in 2012, above their 1.5% of GDP 2012 target. Because of

higher-than-previously-expected deficit projections, and other debt-increasing

items such as arrears resolutions (estimated at 3.9% of GDP in 2012), we

forecast net general government debt at 76.6% of GDP in 2014, against our

previous projection of 64.6% of GDP. State guarantees to the European

Financial Stability Fund, the European Stability Mechanism, and the

Electricity Deficit Amortization Fund, which are included in the government’s

own debt projections, are not part of our debt estimate and are instead

classified with other state guarantees.

In line with the increasing risks we see to Spain’s recovery, we have also

considered a downside scenario that, if it were to eventuate, could lead us to

lower the ratings again. This downside scenario assumes a deeper recession in

Spain this year, as a result of weaker external and domestic demand, with real

GDP declining by 4% in real terms, followed by a contraction of 1% in 2013 and

a weak recovery thereafter. Under this downside scenario, the current account

would adjust faster, but the general government deficit trajectory would

deteriorate further. The net general government debt ratio would breach 80% of

GDP. For details for all our scenarios, see our analysis on Spain.

The negative outlook reflects our view of the significant external and

domestic risks to Spain’s economic growth and budgetary performance, and the

impact we believe this may have on the sovereign’s creditworthiness.

We could lower the ratings if we were to see a rise in net general government

debt to above 80% of GDP during 2012-2014, reflecting fiscal deviations,

weakening growth, or the crystallization of contingent liabilities on the

government’s balance sheet beyond our current projections. We could also

consider a downgrade if political support for the current reform agenda were

to wane. Moreover, we could lower the ratings if we see that Spain’s external

position worsens or its competitiveness does not continue to approach that of

its trading partners, a key factor for Spain to return to sustainable economic

and employment growth.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we see that risks to external

financing conditions subside and Spain’s economic growth prospects improve,

enabling the net government debt ratio to stabilise below 80% of GDP.

