S&P Downgrades Spain To AA- With A Negative Outlook

S&P just downgraded Spain’s long-term rating to AA- from AA. It affirmed Spain’s short-term rating of A-1+.



The euro dipped briefly to $1.3735 on the news, but has since recovered the modest decline.

This comes two days after S&P downgraded Spain’s banking sector.

This also comes a week after Fitch downgraded its rating on Spain by two notches to AA-.

From S&P’s press release:

Spain’s uncertain growth prospects in light of the private sector’s need to access fresh external financing to roll over high levels of external debt amid rising funding costs and a challenging external environment;

The likelihood of a continuing deterioration in financial system asset quality as reflected in the recent revision of our Banking Industry Credit Risk Assessment score for Spain to group 4 from group 3 (see “Spain Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Revised To Group 4 From Group 3 On Heightened Economic Risk”, published Oct. 11, 2011);

The incomplete state of labour market reform, which we believe contributes to structurally high unemployment and which will likely remain a drag on economic recovery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.