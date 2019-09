S&P just downgraded the outlook of US debt, saying there’s a one in three chance of an actual downgrade in the next couple of years.



So what’s the prospect for Japan having gotten it right?

Japan has been downgraded — not just its outlook, but its actual rating — 10 times since 1998.

Here’s a look at what Japanese yields have done since then.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.