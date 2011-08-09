S&P Begins Downgrading Municipalities

Standard & Poor’s has begun to downgrade states and municipalities Monday morning after stripping the federal government of its ‘AAA’ rating.



While not unexpected, the move has far-reaching implications for thousands of local governments already burdened by steep deficits.

Among those affected so far:

Tacoma, WA.

Atlanta Downtown Development Authority, GA.

The Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina

Miami, FL.

Additional federal debt was also downgraded, including some issued by The Architect of the Capitol and the Department of Transportation.

