S&P Whacks Irish Credit Rating, Outlook Negative

An evening surprise from S&P.



The ratings agency has just downgraded the Irish outlook to AA from AA+. The outlook for the country is negative, which is notable. A lot of these downgrades have coincided with stable outlooks.

Of course, critics will slam the ratings agency for being behind the curve, and that’s totally legitimate. Irish worries have been exploding in recent weeks, with bond spreads blowing back towards old highs.

The real lesson here does not have to do with letter grades. The story is that a country that’s been an adherent of austerity is making no progress on making its government balance sheet healthy.

And that is going to be a huge story for the rest of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.