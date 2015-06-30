S&P DOWNGRADES GREECE

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looks at his watch as he delivers a speech during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a referendum on austerity demands from foreign creditors on Saturday, rejecting an ‘ultimatum’ from lenders and putting a deal that could determine Greece’s future in Europe to a risky popular vote.

S&P just downgraded Greece’s credit rating to CCC- from CCC.

More to come….

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.