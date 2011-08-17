S&P Downgrades Google To A Sell Thanks To Motorola Buy

S&P analyst Scott Kessler has downgraded Google to a sell from a buy thanks to its decision to buy Motorola. Below is Kessler’s appearance on CNBC just after he put out his report.



He says Google is “paying a premium price,” for a company that isn’t necessarily guaranteed to protect the Android ecosystem. He also says the integration will take “longer time than expected, degrading growth and margins.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

