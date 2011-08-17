S&P Downgrades Google To A Sell Thanks To Motorola Buy

S&P analyst Scott Kessler has downgraded Google to a sell from a buy thanks to its decision to buy Motorola. Below is Kessler’s appearance on CNBC just after he put out his report.
He says Google is “paying a premium price,” for a company that isn’t necessarily guaranteed to protect the Android ecosystem. He also says the integration will take “longer time than expected, degrading growth and margins.”
