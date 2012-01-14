IT'S OFFICIAL: S&P ANNOUNCES MASS DOWNGRADE OF EUROZONE COUNTRIES

Photo: Yu’s story…… via Flickr

Update:Standard & Poor’s officially cut the long-term credit rating of France and eight other Eurozone nations, stripping the Parisian country of its coveted AAA status.



Europe’s debt crisis continued to claim victims, as S&P lowered Italy, Portugal, Cyprus, and Spain by two-notches. Smaller one-level downgrades hit Austria, France, Malta, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

“Today’s rating actions are primarily driven by our assessment that the policy initiatives that have been taken by European policymakers in recent weeks may be insufficient to fully address ongoing systemic stresses in the eurozone,” Primary Credit Analyst Moritz Kraeme said.

The ratings agency reiterated its ratings on Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

Standard & Poor’s has taken all 16 nations off of CreditWatch, indicating they are safe from downgrade in the near term. However, the company has left 14 of the countries, including Italy and France, on negative outlook. Slovakia and Germany were the only two to regain stable outlooks.

The move by S&P ultimately removed AAA ratings from France and Austria, leaving only four nations in the region with the highest possible rating.

“We affirmed the ratings of sovereigns which we believe are likely to be more resilient at their current rating level in light of their relatively strong external positions and less leveraged public and private sectors,” Kraeme said.

France’s decline, from AAA to AA+ also substantially endangers the credit rating of the European Financial Stability Facility.

In an interview before the announcement today, Nomura International Economist and FX Strategist, Charles St.-Arnaud, said European investors had largely priced in the downgrade.

“A lot of it was anticipated, most of the time the ratings are lagging the data,” Mr. St.-Arnaud says. “The only thing is how much has it changed the rating of the EFSF. They did everything they could to ensure it would be AAA, but now that France is downgraded, and it was one of the largest contributors, that’s in question.”

Portugal and Cyprus saw further downgrades today, pushing their debt to junk-territory. S&P now rates the pair as BB and BB+, respectively.

Kraeme noted in the event of default in either country, investors could expect to recover at most 50% of assets.

Greece’s credit rating was not adjusted by S&P today, remaining below investment grade at CC.

Before markets opened in the U.S., Dow Jones reported that Standard & Poor’s was likely to take ratings action in Europe after weeks of speculation. The ratings firm had placed the debts of 15 nations on CreditWatch in early December, adding them to a list that already included Cyprus.

Slowly over the course of the day, top leaders in the French, Italian and Austrian governments, announced that they had received notification from Standard & Poor’s that they would see a downgrade after markets closed the week.

The ratings agency formally announced its decision at 4:36 p.m. EST. Prior to that time, S&P declined comment, even as leaders of impacted countries announced the pending news.

Whispers of the downgrades today sent the euro on a race lower, where it touched a 16-month low against the dollar. The currency is currently down more than 1.1% to $1.2675.

Below, a summary of key changes:

COUNTRY — NEW RATING — OLD RATING

Austria AA+/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+

Belgium AA/Negative/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+

Cyprus BB+/Negative/B BBB/Watch Neg/A-3

Estonia AA-/Negative/A-1+ AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+

Finland AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+

France AA+/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+

Germany AAA/Stable/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+

Ireland BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2

Italy BBB+/Negative/A-2 A/Watch Neg/A-1

Luxembourg AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+

Malta A-/Negative/A-2 A/Watch Neg/A-1

Netherlands AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+

Portugal BB/Negative/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3

Slovakia A/Stable/A-1 A+/Watch Neg/A-1

Slovenia A+/Negative/A-1 AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+

Spain A/Negative/A-1 AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+

Full announcement:

——–

In our view, the policy initiatives taken by European policymakers in recent weeks may be insufficient to fully address ongoing systemic stresses in the eurozone.

We are lowering our long-term ratings on nine eurozone sovereigns and affirming the ratings on seven.

The outlooks on our ratings on all but two of the 16 eurozone sovereigns are negative. The ratings on all 16 sovereigns have been removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 5, 2011 (except for Cyprus, which was first placed on CreditWatch on Aug. 12, 2011).

FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor’s) Jan. 13, 2012–Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today announced its rating actions on 16 members of the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) following completion of its review. We have lowered the long-term ratings on Cyprus, Italy, Portugal, and Spain by two notches; lowered the long-term ratings on Austria, France, Malta, Slovakia, and Slovenia, by one notch; and affirmed the long-term ratings on Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. All ratings have been removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 5, 2011 (except for Cyprus, which was first placed on CreditWatch on Aug. 12, 2011). See list below for full details on the affected ratings.

The outlooks on the long-term ratings on Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain are negative, indicating that we believe that there is at least a one-in-three chance that the rating will be lowered in 2012 or 2013. The outlook horizon for issuers with investment-grade ratings is up to two years, and for issuers with speculative-grade ratings up to one year. The outlooks on the long-term ratings on Germany and Slovakia are stable.We assigned recovery ratings of ‘4’ to both Cyprus and Portugal, in accordance with our practice to assign recovery ratings to issuers rated in the speculative-grade category, indicating an expected recovery of 30%-50% should a default occur in the future.

Today’s rating actions are primarily driven by our assessment that the policy initiatives that have been taken by European policymakers in recent weeks may be insufficient to fully address ongoing systemic stresses in the eurozone. In our view, these stresses include: (1) tightening credit conditions, (2) an increase in risk premiums for a widening group of eurozone issuers, (3) a simultaneous attempt to delever by governments and households, (4) weakening economic growth prospects, and (5) an open and prolonged dispute among European policymakers over the proper approach to address challenges. The outcomes from the EU summit on Dec. 9, 2011, and subsequent statements from policymakers, lead us to believe that the agreement reached has not produced a breakthrough of sufficient size and scope to fully address the eurozone’s financial problems. In our opinion, the political agreement does not supply sufficient additional resources or operational flexibility to bolster European rescue operations, or extend enough support for those eurozone sovereigns subjected to heightened market pressures.

We also believe that the agreement is predicated on only a partial recognition of the source of the crisis: that the current financial turmoil stems primarily from fiscal profligacy at the periphery of the eurozone. In our view, however, the financial problems facing the eurozone are as much a consequence of rising external imbalances and divergences in competitiveness between the eurozone’s core and the so-called “periphery”. As such, we believe that a reform process based on a pillar of fiscal austerity alone risks becoming self-defeating, as domestic demand falls in line with consumers’ rising concerns about job security and disposable incomes, eroding national tax revenues. Accordingly, in line with our published sovereign criteria, we have adjusted downward our political scores (one of the five key factors in our criteria) for those eurozone sovereigns we had previously scored in our two highest categories. This reflects our view that the effectiveness, stability, and predictability of European policymaking and political institutions have not been as strong as we believe are called for by the severity of a broadening and deepening financial crisis in the eurozone.

In our view, it is increasingly likely that refinancing costs for certain countries may remain elevated, that credit availability and economic growth may further decelerate, and that pressure on financing conditions may persist. Accordingly, for those sovereigns we consider most at risk of an economic downturn and deteriorating funding conditions, for example due to their large cross-border financing needs, we have adjusted our external score downward. On the other hand, we believe that eurozone monetary authorities have been instrumental in averting a collapse of market confidence. We see that the European Central Bank has successfully eased collateral requirements, allowing an ever expanding pool of assets to be used as collateral for its funding operations, and has lowered the fixed rate to 1% on its main refinancing operation, an all-time low. Most importantly in our view, it has engaged in unprecedented repurchase operations for financial institutions, greatly relieving the near-term funding pressures for banks. Accordingly we did not adjust the initial monetary score on any of the 16 sovereigns under review. Moreover, we affirmed the ratings on the seven eurozone sovereigns that we believe are likely to be more resilient in light of their relatively strong external positions and less leveraged public and private sectors. These credit strengths remain robust enough, in our opinion, to neutralise the potential ratings impact from the lowering of our political score.

However, for those sovereigns with negative outlooks, we believe that downside risks persist and that a more adverse economic and financial environment could erode their relative strengths within the next year or two to a degree that in our view could warrant a further downward revision of their long-term ratings. We believe that the main downside risks that could affect eurozone sovereigns to various degrees are related to the possibility of further significant fiscal deterioration as a consequence of a more recessionary macroeconomic environment and/or vulnerabilities to further intensification and broadening of risk aversion among investors, jeopardizing funding access at sustainable rates. A more severe financial and economic downturn than we currently envisage (see “Sovereign Risk Indicators”, published Dec. 28, 2011) could also lead to rising stress levels in the European banking system, potentially leading to additional fiscal costs for the sovereigns through various bank workout or recapitalization programs. Furthermore, we believe that there is a risk that reform fatigue could be mounting, especially in those countries that have experienced deep recessions and where growth prospects remain bleak, which could eventually lead us to the view that lower levels of predictability exist in policy orientation, and thus to a further downward adjustment of our political score.

Finally, while we currently assess the monetary authorities’ response to the eurozone’s financial problems as broadly adequate, our view could change as the crisis and the response to it evolves. If we lowered our initial monetary score for all eurozone sovereigns as a result, this could have negative consequences for the ratings on a number of countries. In this context, we would note that the ratings on the eurozone sovereigns remain at comparatively high levels, with only three below investment grade (Portugal, Cyprus, and Greece). Historically, investment-grade-rated sovereigns have experienced very low default rates. From 1975 to 2010, the 15-year cumulative default rate for sovereigns rated in investment grade was 1.02%, and 0.00% for sovereigns rated in the ‘A’ category or higher. During this period, 97.78% of sovereigns rated ‘AAA’ at the beginning of the year retained their rating at the end of the year. Following today’s rating actions, Standard & Poor’s will issue separate media releases concerning affected ratings on the funds, government-related entities, financial institutions, insurance companies, public finance, and structured finance sectors in due course.

